Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,330 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

CAT traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

