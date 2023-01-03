Steem Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00452099 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020954 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00890807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00596993 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00251009 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,610,379 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
