Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

