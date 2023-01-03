Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 63,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
See Also
