StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.16. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

