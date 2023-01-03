StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.