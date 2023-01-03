StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
