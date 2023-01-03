StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of HZN stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

