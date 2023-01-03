StockNews.com Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.45.

Insider Activity

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.