StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

