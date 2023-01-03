StormX (STMX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, StormX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00464073 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.02226270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.73 or 0.29695908 BTC.
StormX Profile
StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
StormX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.