Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $56.72 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.33 or 0.07277129 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032185 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00068060 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060845 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007952 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023508 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,711,639 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
