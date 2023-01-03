Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $323,475.12 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,475.12 and approximately $26.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00038340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00228735 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073673 USD and is down -12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

