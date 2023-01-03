SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

