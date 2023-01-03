SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.09.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
