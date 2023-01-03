SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.20 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $212.24 million and $36.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

