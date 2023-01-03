SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $214.08 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $214.08 million and approximately $38.44 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

