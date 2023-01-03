Sweat Economy Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.11 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and $1.14 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,027,402,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,784,771 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

