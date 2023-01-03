Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $18.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYM opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 289.05%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

