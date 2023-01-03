Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Keith Katkin sold 29,899 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $774,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 16,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $410,481.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $446,596.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,944 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $979,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

