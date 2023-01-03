Syscoin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $77.09 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,700.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00598226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00254647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039554 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.