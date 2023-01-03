T-mac DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,184.67 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $245.80 million and $59,184.67 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get T-mac DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.02226270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.73 or 0.29695908 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24667116 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59,293.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.