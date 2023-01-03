Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires Shares of 2,630,651 Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,630,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Vivani Medical makes up approximately 4.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 20.02% of Vivani Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Vivani Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ VANI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,061. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Vivani Medical in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Vivani Medical Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

