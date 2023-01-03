Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,284. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.