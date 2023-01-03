Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26,691.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.79. The stock had a trading volume of 113,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

