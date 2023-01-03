Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $117.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

