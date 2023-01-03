Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.86

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 344416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

