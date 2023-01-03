Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.67

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 10173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

