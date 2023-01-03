Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

THC opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

