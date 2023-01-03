Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management Sells 67,708 Shares

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $103,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,685.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $145,153.86.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of LLAP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 949,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,062. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

