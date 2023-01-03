TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stake Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,095 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.02% of TETRA Technologies worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 143,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

