Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Thales Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.51. 24,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,721. Thales has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

