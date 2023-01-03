The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Trimmed by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

