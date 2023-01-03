The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 100,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,447. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

