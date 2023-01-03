The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CG traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 248,975 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

