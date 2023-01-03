The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,649 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $239,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $347.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

