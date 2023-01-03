The Graph (GRT) Price Reaches $0.0589 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, The Graph has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $513.54 million and $14.91 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,551,431,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,725,560,092 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.