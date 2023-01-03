The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $542,559.55 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 9,464 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $145,083.12.

On Thursday, October 20th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 100 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $1,550.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $514,314.24.

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $55,996.35.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 501,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of 269.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Joint by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Joint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

