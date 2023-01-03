The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $52.43.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
