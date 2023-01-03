The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTLPP) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on January 17th

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of RTLPP opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $27.21.
About Necessity Retail REIT
