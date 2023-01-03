Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Increased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $550.69 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

