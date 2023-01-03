Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $189.10 million and $1.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003782 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

