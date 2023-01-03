Threshold 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.52 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $158.46 million and $2.52 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01597632 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,233,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

