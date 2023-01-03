Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.15 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $159.15 million and $2.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038563 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01597632 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,233,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

