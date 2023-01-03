Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 2.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 2,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 592,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $593,361.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 over the last three months. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,069,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

