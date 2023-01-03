Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

