Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $47.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22295224 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $54,915,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

