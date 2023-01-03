TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 10.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.27 and last traded at $55.50. 8,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 262,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at $26,642,006.12. Insiders sold 92,463 shares of company stock worth $5,425,622 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $18,192,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

