Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 1.19% of Tri-Continental worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 2,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,702. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

