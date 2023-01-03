TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $843.19 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $843.19 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00461500 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.02228657 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29531296 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 843,516,228 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
