Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00008591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $595.98 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.01488945 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017719 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033872 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000484 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.59 or 0.01733229 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000956 BTC.
Trust Wallet Token Token Profile
Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars.
