Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.31

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 13215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

